Lake Decatur fireworks show back on

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Park District officials said their annual fireworks show is back on!

The Park District announced last week that they had to cancel the show in Nelson Park. They said it was because the company they normally use did not have enough staffers for the show. They also said State COVID-19 restrictions made it difficult to plan for a gathering at the lake.

However, park officials said circumstances have changed, so they will move forward with their plans. Restrictions regarding in-person gatherings were lifted on June 11. They also got a new contractor that will have necessary licensing and permits for the show. Additionally, the City of Decatur partnered with the park district to bring the show back.

The free show will be on July 4 in Nelson Park. It will start at dusk and last around 25 minutes.

There are a few parking and traffic changes that were announced by the park district.

Drivers will not be allowed to park on Lost Bridge Road and Route 36. East Cantrell Street in Nelson Park will be closed between Nelson Dog Park and Nelson Park Boulevard. During the day, traffic patterns will run normally expect for temporary re-routing during the Staley Run, White & Blue Road Run on July 4. That event runs from 7 – 10 a.m..