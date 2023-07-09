DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur threw a 100th birthday party for its lake and it was free for all to attend. Organizers wanted to make sure that this birthday party was the biggest they ever had and the Staley Foundation helped them put it on.

The foundation gifted a $675,000 pledge, and $150,000 went towards the people of Decatur making memories. There were vendors, fishing competitions, and live performers.

The park district even invited a worldwide name down to help them put it on record.

“So, our goal was really to just create moments that would be long-lasting memories for people hoping that they would form a relationship and continue to come and use their lake,” said Stephanie Endsley, an event coordinator.

“It’s this incredible resource in the community. And to see everyone out here supporting the lake and, you know, really celebrating that part of their community, that’s way more exciting for me than breaking a Guinness World Records title,” said Michael Empric, Guinness World Records Adjudicator.

People of Decatur were sailing for the most plastic bottle boats launched simultaneously. This packed crowd was hoping to beat England’s 2017 record. The goal they had to beat was 330. They were a little short, but they still had fun attempting.