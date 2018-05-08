LaHood promotes tax cuts, ‘merit based’ immigration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Congressman Darin LaHood (R-18th) promoted the economic impact the GOP tax cuts during a Sunday interview with Capitol Connection.

LaHood, who faces a reelection challenge from Democrat Junius Rodriguez, said the Republican move to slash the federal income and corporate tax rates spurred new growth in jobs, wages and reinvestment in American industry.

“As we go into this election, lowest unemployment in 45 years, [we] created over 3 million new jobs just in the last 16 months, 230,000 new jobs in manufacturing,” LaHood said. “Everybody thought manufacturing was dead. And so economically, the country is doing much better off. The stock market is up. There’s a healthiness and a robustness into the economy.”

Wage growth is up 2.6 percent over the last year, and unemployment numbers are improving, but the congressman’s claim is exaggerated. According to figures published by the Department of Labor, this month’s unemployment rate of 3.9 percent is the lowest in 18 years.

LaHood’s office later clarified his remarks saying the overall number of Americans filing for unemployment hit 45-year low last week. Economists say that figure can sometimes indicate the outlook on the jobs horizon.

The workforce participation rate, however, remains virtually unchanged since where it settled in 2014, hovering just below 63 percent. In April of 2000, the last time unemployment was as low as it stands today, the workforce participation rate had surged up to 67.3 percent.

During his campaign for president, Donald Trump repeatedly pointed to the workforce participation rate as a more accurate reflection of the employment picture, although his assertions were widely debunked.

