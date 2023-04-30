DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville announced a complete roadway closure on Lafayette Street beginning Monday morning, May 1.

The closure, located west of Gilbert Street, is to perform a point repair on the sanitary sewer line running within Lafayette Street. Officials said all through traffic access will be closed.

The city said signage will be in place in advance of the roadway closure. They also encourage drivers to choose alternate routes.

The road is scheduled to reopen by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.