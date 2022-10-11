DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies.

On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, and pediatric care will be available still at OSF Sacred Heart, OSF Heart of Mary and OSF Medical Group for both communities.

This temporary closure is due to the resignation of their labor and delivery physicians in Danville, said OSF Heart of Mary President Erin Rogers in Urbana. OSF said if a mother is in need of travel assistance they have plans in place. The Urbana location stated they expect 10-30 more patients, but feel they have the staff to handle increase.

“If complications arise, our Ministry has the capabilities to care for high-risk situations,” said Friesen. “We also have the ability to use Life Flight services to air lift any high-risk mom and baby to OSF Heart of Mary or OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria should the baby need a neonatal intensive care unit.”

Tours of the birthing center at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana are available. The center features labor and delivery suites with tubs and private post-partum care said officials. They added, extended family and friends are invited to the Welcome Center and Family Oasis.