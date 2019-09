URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Labor Day candy parade started with floats and ended with a picnic.

Union locals, community organizations, and high school bands filled the streets in Urbana. People lined up to watch and some took time to think about what labor day is all about.

Cindy McClure says, “It’s important to recognize our workers, appreciate what they do, to give them a fair shake at whether we’re paying them properly.”

At the end of the parade they had free food, games and entertainment.