CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign is hosting a labor day parade downtown. The theme is “Yes, for Worker’s Rights.”

The AFL/CIO of Champaign County is hosting the parade. It will start at 10 a.m. and the route starts at North Chestnut and goes to East Main, and will end up at North Walnut to East Washington Street.

Following the parade there will be free food, games, and entertainment at Westside Park.

“We encourage you to have a float, walk with your Union Banner, or participate in some way. This is Labor Day, we want to show the community that we do stand together and work for each other and the community,” said Matthew J. Kelly president of ALF/CIO of Champaign County.

They are asking participants for $2 per member of up to 500 members for local unions. To fill out an application contact bbennet@ualocal149.com or call 217-359-5201 by August 29.

The communications manager of Champaign, Jeff Hamilton, follows a similar route to the “Parade of Lights.”