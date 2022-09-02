CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–For the Labor Day Parade on Monday, the AFL-CIO of Champaign County is closing a few streets.

The following streets will be closed from 9 to around 11:30 a.m. :

• Neil Street between University Avenue and Columbia Street

• Main Street between Neil Street and Chestnut Street

• Washington Street between Neil Street and Walnut Street

• Chestnut Street between Market Street and Neil Street

• Walnut Street between Washington Street and University Avenue

• Hill Street between Neil Street and the entrance to the parking garage

Officials said all vehicles parked in the areas above will need to relocate before 8:45 a.m. Free parking is offered in the Hill Street Parking Deck.

Detour routes will be by State and Randolph Street as well as University Avenue.