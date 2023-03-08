DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital will no longer be a birthing option for families in Decatur.

The hospital will be closing the labor and delivery floor at the end of the week. They say they’ve been working closely with Decatur memorial to prepare for the transition.

One Decatur nurse says she’s sad to see the service go. But she fears their preparation may not be enough. Beth Ellingson works with New Life Pregnancy Center and worries that first-trimester moms and women using Medicaid may feel the brunt of the changes.

“Transportation, I foresee, is going to be big for the moms to get to their appointments,” said Beth Ellingson, nurse manager. “If they have to go to Springfield or Bloomington or you know champaign or something like that as the transportation. And getting good prenatal care is what is safe and best for pregnant moms and babies.”

Officials say patients affected by the change will be contacted by the Benefi office. St. Mary’s says they’re confident the needs of the community will be met.