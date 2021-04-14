Kroger store shut down by Macon County Health Department

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Kroger on West 1st Drive in Decatur was shut down by the Macon County Health Department.

The health department has not yet released details on the closure. However, this comes after complaints regarding mouse droppings were filed with the health department on March 25 and April 5, according to a report on the department’s website.

In one of the complaints, the caller mentioned that they visited the store on March 15 and 24. During the first visit, they saw mouse droppings in Aisle 10, which houses packaged tuna and other canned goods. The caller said they reported the issue to the front desk. When they returned to the store on March 24, the droppings were still there.

The other complaint was filed on April 5. The caller reported the same issue in the same aisle.

On April 7, investigators found “heavy mouse droppings” on the floor, shelves and in packaging. They also found “rub marks and strong odor of urine.” They were found in aisle 10, the same section mentioned in the complaints.

A sign on the store’s door indicated the store was closed as of Wednesday afternoon.