DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Kroger store in Decatur re-opened after being closed by the Macon County Health Department on Wednesday.

The store on West 1st was shut down after complaints of mouse droppings. Around 10 live and dead mice were also found at the building.

A representative at the store said they re-opened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday after the Macon County Health Department completed its inspection.