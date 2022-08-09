DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Krekels Dairy Maid is looking for a rooster stolen from their property.

“With our saddened hearts we have a rooster missing,” said officials with the restaurant, located along Route 36. On social media, they shared security video of two men walking up to the rooster and taking it early Tuesday morning.

“We would appreciate any help possible if anyone recognizes these men. We are very saddened that someone in the community would do this as he has been out there for people to love and take pictures with for months.”

If you have any information about this theft, call (217) 330-7247.