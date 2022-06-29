SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Krekel’s Custard officials said business owners need to be on the lookout for a “scammer” who came through their restaurant.

In a Facebook post, officials stated a man tried to scam them out of $40 last Friday. “He ordered a soda and paid with a $50 bill,” they explained. “…our employee responded correctly and checked the bill with a counterfeit pen and then counted his change back to him. he then tried talking to her/distracting her while he inconspicuously pocketed $40 into his left pocket, then claimed he didn’t get his $40.” The employee was seen checking on the floor to see if he dropped the money because she knew she gave him back the correct change.

If you know this person, you are asked to call Springfield Police.