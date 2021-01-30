Krannert Center preparing for upcoming show

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Krannert Center for the Performing Arts is teaming up with Illinois Theater to present the production, ‘FOLXTALES.’

It tells the story of 7 short folkloric – both traditional and modern.

“Each monologue features MFA student actors and has been recorded following Restore Illinois and university COVID-19 safety protocols in its own visual and audio green-screen setting,” says officials with the Krannert Center.

It can be watched in-person, online, or outside on Krannert’s terrace starting on February 4th through the 7th.

It will run from 5 to 11 each night. You can find more information here.