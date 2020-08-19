Krannert Art Museum reopening

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Art imitates life here in Central Illinois, as the Krannert Art Museum is set to reopen Wednesday morning — with a focus on the current political and social climate.

It’s been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the new exhibits aims to uplift Black kids in Champaign-Urbana.

The museum reopens at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the first time in months, with new safety measures. It now has hand sanitizer stations, a mask requirement, and directional signs.

Also new is an online reservation system that will list all visitors going in and out of the museum — 12 at a time.

In additional to the new protocols, there’s new exhibits — including ‘Homemade with Love: More Living Room’, led by artist Blair Smith.

“She has worked with students from Urbana Middle School and Franklin Middle School on programs during the school day and after school that empower Black girls to really think about their life and their experiences as sources of pride and creativity,” said Julia Kelly with the Krannert Art Museum.

The new museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, with late hours on Thursday until 7 p.m. once classes start.