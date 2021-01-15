Kool & The Gang coming to Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announced their first act of 2021!

In a news release, officials said Kool & The Gang will be coming to The Devon on May 22. Tickets will go on sale February 12 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets online or by calling the Decatur Park District Administration office at (217) 422-5911. If you are buying your tickets in-person, officials said only three people at at time will be allowed in the administration building’s lobby.

Officials said health department COVID-19 guidelines could affect show details. “If the event is postponed/rescheduled related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date.” They also said refunds may be available.

If you would like to buy a ticket, prices are as follows:

Reserved Pit Seating: $75 (plus taxes & fees)

Handicapped/ADA Companion Seating: $60 (plus taxes & fees)

Reserved Seating: $60 (plus taxes & fees)

General Admission Terrace: $45 (plus taxes & fees)

General Admission Lawn: $30 (plus taxes & fees)

Reserved Parking: $5 (plus fees)

If you are a 2021 season ticket holder, this show is included. Officials said to be on the lookout for how you can buy 2021 season lawn tickets.

