CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Kohl’s stores nationwide, including those in Central Illinois, are honoring the military and veterans this weekend with a special discount for Veterans Day.

From Friday through Sunday, the company is offering a 30% discount to active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families. The discount is only applicable for in-store purchases.

“Kohl’s is thrilled to honor all active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families this Veterans Day,” Michelle A. Banks, Kohl’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, said in a statement. “We are proud to showcase the artwork of military families through our product designs and look forward to celebrating with our associates and communities.”

The Veterans Day discount is a continuation of a current discount promotion Kohl’s offers. On “Military Mondays,” active and former military personnel get a 15% in-store discount all year long.