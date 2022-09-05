SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A truckload of rubber ducks invaded the waters of Knight’s Action Park for charity.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois held their 6th annual Labor Day Ducky Derby in Springfield on Monday. Community members donated money for a rubber duck to race a lap in the Lazy River.





Photos from the Ducky Derby

The first place duck won its owner $2,500 and the runner up won half of a steer. But one organizer said the point is to draw people out for an exciting event.

“This is something that I think just started as a fun, family friendly activity.” Amber Kaylor, the CEO of Ronald McDonald’s House Charities of Central Illinois. “Knight’s Action Park is a wonderful partner of ours, and they’re so gracious to let us come on the last day of the season.”



All proceeds from the event go towards housing families while their child seeks medical care in Springfield or Peoria.

“Our goal really is to provide a home away from home,” Kaylor said. “Having a child in the hospital or receiving medical care is stressful, and we want to take as much of that load off a family as we can.”

To make a donation towards Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois, you can visit their website.