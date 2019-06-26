Knife-wielding suspect sought

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking if you knows anything about an armed robbery. It happened about 9:50 pm, Tuesday, at a convenience store in the 300-block of West Market Street.

A suspect, armed with a knife, entered the store and demanded money. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt.

No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $1,000.

McLean County Crime Stoppers

(309) 828-1111

Bloomington Police Department

(309) 820 – 8888

Detective Paul Jones

(309) 434 – 2548

#201908295



