Kiwanis Club donates Little Library to park district

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club donated a “Little Library” to the Urbana Park District.

Members of the Kiwanis Club said they set up the library in King Park. It was full of children’s books. “One of our teacher members felt there was a need during pandemic remote learning to find a way to get books into the hands of children who might not have easy access to them at this time,” said Kiwanis President Steve Zahos. He then stated some of the members took it from there.

Members of the club built the library from a kit. They then coordinated with the park district on where it should be installed.

They also want the Little Library to have adult books in it as well. They said they aim to have an 80:20 rate of children’s books to adult books. Members stated they welcome anyone dropping off a book at the Little Library.