Kittens need homes

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A former first lady led early results from Guatemala's presidential election, although a second round of voting is expected to determine who will oversee this Central American nation where tens of thousands have fled poverty and gang violence this year to seek a new life in the United States.

With votes tallied from just over a third of polling centers, Sandra Torres had captured 24% of Sunday's vote, followed by four-time presidential candidate Alejandro Giammattei with 15%. Early results were in line with expectations.