Kirby Winter Wellness Walk to step off

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Allerton Park and Retreat Center is holding their Kirby Winter Wellness Walk this holiday season.

“Experience the magic of Allerton — after dark!” says the event description on the park website. “We are illuminating the 5th annual Winter Wellness Walk, with the generous support of Kirby Medical Center .”

Walks will begin this Friday and will continue through Jan 31. Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Organizers say you can “see Allerton in a new light during an enchanting stroll of lights,” which begins at the Gatehouse Lawn and passes through several of the Formal Gardens, and into the Meadow.

“This year’s Walk will feature three glowing sculptures by John E. Bannon (the first resident of our inaugural In Residence Program) and a Polar Express Train Display, courtesy of the Monticello Railway Museum.”

In order to maintain social distancing, reservations are required. Visit their website to view available time slots and sign-up forms.