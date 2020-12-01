Kirby Winter Wellness Walk to step off

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Allerton Park and Retreat Center is holding their Kirby Winter Wellness Walk this holiday season.
“Experience the magic of Allerton — after dark!” says the event description on the park website. “We are illuminating the 5th annual Winter Wellness Walk, with the generous support of Kirby Medical Center.”
Walks will begin this Friday and will continue through Jan 31. Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Organizers say you can “see Allerton in a new light during an enchanting stroll of lights,” which begins at the Gatehouse Lawn and passes through several of the Formal Gardens, and into the Meadow.
“This year’s Walk will feature three glowing sculptures by John E. Bannon (the first resident of our inaugural In Residence Program) and a Polar Express Train Display, courtesy of the Monticello Railway Museum.”
In order to maintain social distancing, reservations are required. Visit their website to view available time slots and sign-up forms.
- Masks are “strongly encouraged” throughout the entire walk, and required when unable to keep 6 feet away from other visitors.
- A $10 per car donation is suggested. You can donate by clicking this link.
- You can arrive at any time within your hour time slot. There is no ticket required; by signing up here will reserve your spot and ensure the event stays under capacity.
- Every Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. is Senior Hour and is reserved for people older than 60.
- If your plans change and you are unable to go, organizers ask that you delete your reservations so others can attend.