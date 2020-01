MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Sign ups are now open for the 2020 Kirby Derby.

The foot race will be May 9 at the Forest Preserve Park.

It will be split into a 5K run/walk and a 10K run, as well as a free kids’ race. The 5K and 10K will cost $25 per person. The price will go up after April 1.

