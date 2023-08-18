CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are plenty of new faces on the University of Illinois campus this week as incoming freshmen move in. But one new face stood out because of its blue fur and beak.

The unofficial Kingfisher mascot for Fighting Illini athletics made its first in-costume appearance on campus this week. The Kingfisher, which does not have a name yet, made a visit to Grange Grove on Wednesday before making a full debut on the Quad the following day.

Evan Lemberger helped create the costume as a push to convince the university to endorse the mascot. He said that so far, people seem to like the Kingfisher.

“We’ve gotten either positive or neutral reactions from everybody, which I’m very excited for, and the positivity is astounding,” Lemberger said. “I mean, we just get crowd after crowd of people like, ‘Hey Kingfisher!’ And I’m happy for that. I’m excited to see where it can go.”

The group behind the mascot said on Facebook that because so many people asked for a picture with the Kingfisher on Wednesday, they couldn’t make it to all of their planned campus photo spots.

They proposed to the U of I Board in July that the Kingfisher be made an official mascot, but the group has yet to hear back on any progress.