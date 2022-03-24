PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Have you seen some “kindness rocks” around Paris and other cities across the country? They are all painted by students of the Paris School District No. 95 and there is a special reason behind this.

Beyond the Bell is an after-school program. It has taken place at the Mayo Middle School with about 15 students being involved. School officials said the idea was prompted by an internet search for fun and engaging art activities for middle schoolers.

A school official, Holly Myers, stated, “The idea of this project was to spread kindness all over the world and it is our goal that our rocks are found and they put a smile on someone’s face and make a small difference in making someone’s day brighter.”

So far, students have painted around 30 rocks. Most of them were put in different areas in Paris. Anyone who finds a painted rock in a Ziploc bag with a notecard can take a picture of it, send it to the school district (mayorocks2022@gmail.com) and put the rock somewhere else for other people to find.

In addition to placing the kindness rocks in Paris, school officials also gave some of them to people who traveled to different places across the nation. The kindness rocks have been taken to New Orleans, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Washington DC and many more.

A map of the U.S. has recently been hung in the school library for everyone to see where all the rocks have been found.

Anyone who is interested in getting a painted kindness rock to send out into the world can email mayorocks2022@gmail.com.