Kindergartner passes away after fight with cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Family and classmates are the mourning the loss of a Black Hawk Elementary school kindergartner.

Six-year-old Sincere “Sin” Wallace died Easter Sunday according to his online obituary on Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel’s website. Just last month, Wallace celebrated his birthday with all of his classmates and teachers at Black Hawk Elementary School.

A viewing service for Sincere will be held this Saturday, April 18th, from 8 a.m. until noon at Ruby’s Funeral Services and Crematories on 1520 East Washington Street in Springfield. His interment will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

A GoFundMe page to help cover some of Sincere’s medical cost is still active. You can donate here.