Kindergarten teacher named a finalist in Golden Apple Awards

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign Schools kindergarten teacher is a finalist for the 2021 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Dominique McCotter works at Dr. Howard Elementary. She’s one of 32 Pre-K-3 grade finalists.

The Golden Apple Awards honor outstanding teachers for having lasting, positive effects on students’ lives and school communities. 708 teachers were nominated from 67 counties across the state.

The winners will be surprised this spring, and will be given a $5,000 cash award, along with a spring sabbatical from Northwester University.

For more information on the Golden Apple Awards, click here.