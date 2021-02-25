Kindergarten teacher among finalists for Golden Apple Award

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Kindergarten teacher Dominique McCotter is a finalist for the Golden Apple Teaching Award.

The Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching “honor outstanding teachers for having lasting, positive effects on students’ lives and school communities. Teacher finalists demonstrate — in their teaching and results — significant, positive impact on their students’ growth and learning.“

This year was record-breaking with more than 700 teachers in Illinois nominated for the award. Now, McCotter is one of just 32 people still in the running.

McCotter first learned of her nomination back in October. Since then, she has submitted essays and letters of recommendations, has been interviewed by a panel of past- Golden Apple winners, and is soon to have a virtual classroom visit by that same panel. The group will also conduct interviews with McCotter’s colleagues, students, and parents’ of those students.

When asked about the influence McCotter has on her kindergarteners, principal of Dr. Howard Elementary school, Suzanne Meislahn said, “Her students have fun! When I walk in her classroom, students are smiling. They’re engaged. They’re excited about learning and they can tell me what they’re learning in kindergarten, so I know that Mrs. McCotter is having a positive impact on them.”

The competition this year is fierce, with an elite group of teachers who go above and beyond for their students, schools, and communities, but Meislahn said that what sets McCotter apart from the rest is the way she challenges other educators to constantly “think about students’ stories and their family background and their experiences and how that might effect each individual’s educational experience here at Dr. Howard.”

When asked what she believed her role as a teacher is, McCotter said “to be an advocate and to be a support system [to students].”

The ten Golden Apple Award winners will officially be announced in May. We have our fingers crossed for Mrs. McCotter!