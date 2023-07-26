TATYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from Kincaid has died after she was hit by a train in Taylorville, the Sheriff announced.

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said the woman was killed on Tuesday at approximately 7:45 a.m. He said she was in the area of 1610 West Sangamon Road when she was hit by a southbound Norfolk Southern train.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Christian County Coroner Amy Winans identified her as 48-year-old Crystal L. Bell. Autopsy results are pending toxicology testing.

Bell’s death remains under investigation by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Norfolk Southern Police.