SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sixth through eighth-grade students will help an artist paint parts of a large public mural in Springfield.

Officials said students from more than a dozen of Sangamon County schools will come to Lincoln Magnet School (300 South 11th Street, Springfield) on Thursday to paint a mural with artist Jared Bader.

The students will be working with the artist and Springfield Art Association volunteers to paint large panels that will be in a paint-by-number format.

The sessions will go from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m.

The mural will be installed at the new Springfield Sangamon County Transportation Hub later this year, according to officials.