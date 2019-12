SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A special guest stopped by Skateland Savoy this holiday season.

Kids and their family were able to lace up and skate with Santa Claus.

“Smiles and smiles, I mean they’re wonderful. It makes the heart feel warm. You look around, and see the kids go up to Santa. They just gleam, and it makes me feel happy that we can bring happiness to them during the holidays,” says Bob Housholder, who is the owner of Skateland.

This event has been happing for over 13 years.