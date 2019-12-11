Kids pick out gifts at Crisis Nursery Holiday Shop

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Kids have the chance to pick out presents for their friends and family this week.

The event is for the Crisis Nursery Children’s Holiday Shop fundraiser. Parents can take their kids to the County Plaza in Urbana; set a shopping budget; and pick out Christmas gifts.

Tuesday, Illini cheerleaders helped the kids pick out their presents. All the money raised goes to the Crisis Nursery Safe Children & Strong Families program. It supports families going through extreme stress, homelessness and teen parenting.

One of the cheerleaders says she enjoyed helping the kids. “We get to let them free and watch their eyes gleam and they get to pick what presents they think will be perfect for them,” said Makayla Gayler. The fundraiser goes until Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.