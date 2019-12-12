Kids participate in annual Shop with the Sheriff

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Deputies and kids filled their shopping carts with Christmas gifts Wednesday night.

It was for the annual Macon County Shop with the Sheriff event. About 40 kids could spend $100 on whatever they wanted in the store.

Families told us they were grateful to see the smiles on their kids faces as they picked out their toys. “This actually means a whole lot to us because I’m struggling with bills and everything, so I can’t afford Christmas this year,” said Jessica Askew. “I’m trying the best I can for them.”

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has been doing this for more than 20 years.