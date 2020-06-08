Kids get ready for camp

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– Kids will be able to get out of the house for some summer fun. Mahomet Area Youth Club is starting summer camp Monday. The executive director says they haven’t had their doors open for children since March.
This year will be different because of coronavirus. They are taking precautions like admitting less kids and keeping kids in smaller groups for activities. They say their summer camp is already full, and they’re not able to admit any more children. They have more information on how you can support their programs.