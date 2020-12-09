Kids get hands on with glass art

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many art projects involve paint, pencils and markers. But Tuesday, some kids got he chance to work with glass.

Jason Mack, owner of Mack Glass and a glass blower, hosted a glass art lesson with DREAAM. It’s an organization that works with at risk boys and young men. Mack is trying to break the world record for tallest glass Christmas tree in the world, and the group was able to help work on that.

Their challenge was to take the hot glass that was at the end of a gathering rod, and take it over to the slowly spinning tree so the glass could wrap itself on it. Mack said none of the kids had ever worked with glass before, and he wanted to give them a new experience.

“A lot of kids just need hands on activity to stay engaged,” said Mack. “Unfortunately with COVID and how schools have shut down, a lot of kids don’t do well sitting in front of a computer, learning. It’s just not their learning style. So one thing I hope to give the kids is just kind of a hands on learning experience.”

The tree can be seen at the corner of Neil and Washington until at least January 30. Mack said they’ll assess how it’s held up to the weather, and it could stay up longer.