CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Children had amazed eyes and squeals of delight during the “Touch-A-Truck Day” at Centennial Park.

Kids could climb into firetrucks, tow trucks, police cars and more. Many of the kids even got to honk the horns of the massive trucks.

“Normally, you’re not allowed to touch them. You’re not allowed to get inside and honk those horns and get some of that aggression out and today’s a perfect day for that,” said Zoe Southlynn-Savage, Champaign Park District special events manager. But getting the wiggles out is not the only benefit of this event.

“I think it’s great for them to meet the different people in their community and see the different types of professions available to them,” said Southlynn-Savage.

If you missed Wednesday’s event, there will be future “Touch-A-Truck Days” coming up throughout the year.