CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — “Sometimes people have an impression that all we do is try to arrest people and that’s not the case,” Lt. Aaron Lack with Champaign Police said. But in reality, he said they’re just trying to keep people safe.

Tuesday, he was one of the officers hanging out and having fun with kids right in their neighborhood.

Champaign Police Officers are focusing a lot of their time on their town. They started their Tuesdays connecting with people over coffee on Neil Street and ended their afternoons with kids at Hedge Pop Park.

Lt. Lack said the connections formed right in the park can go a long way in the future. The event in Garden Hills focused on kids and officers playing games, eating popsicles and making friendship bracelets.

They talked about anything ranging from their favorite water parks to their favorite colors. Kids said they were excited to spend time outside with their sweet treats.

Kamari Mullins said they loved the ice pops but also focused on making bracelets.

“I made some for my family ’cause I love my family,” Mullins said.

“For people to see that we want the same thing they want, that’s just peace and safety in their communities,” Lt. Lack said. “We’re just brainstorming all the time how to do that. This is an opportunity for people to see that we’re doing that and also to help us out whenever they can.”

He wants people to feel comfortable asking officers about their jobs; today was an outlet for that. Lt. Lack said he loves meeting people around the town and it’s one of his favorite parts of his job.

Looking ahead to this summer, there are other events like this one planned at least once a week. For the full schedule, click here.