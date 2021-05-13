Kids can now get Covid vaccine

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

Kids 12 and older can now get the Pfizer vaccine and Carle says they have seen a lot of people interested in getting the vaccine, but they still have spots available.

Carle said its natural for people to feel hesitant for kids to get any vaccine, but they said the FDA and CDC has done their research.

“The FDA and the CDC has taken extra time to take an extra look, a further look these vaccines to make sure that they are safe,” Linda Fred, V.P. of Pharmacy Services for Carle Health, said.

The CDC loosening restrictions for vaccinated people. Carle says that may encourage people to get vaccinated.