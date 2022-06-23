DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – With the flick of his paint brush, a keen eye for detail, and a big imagination Alejandro Lara comes up with his next masterpiece.

“I think about the color schemes, the moves, the motions, everything,” Lara said. “I think it’s relaxing. Relaxing to see what you come up with in your mind.”

Taking things he knows and turning it into pieces of art.

“I enjoy good old-fashioned designs. I just take a character from a show, think of what situation they’re in, and then I just sketch it out real quick,” he said.

And his skills, they don’t go unnoticed.

“I feel very flattered, to be honest. Like they picked me to do a mural. I was skeptical at first, but you know I can see they just want some good inspiration for the children,” he said.

He recently painted a mural for the pre-school program at Decatur Public Schools. And he said he plans to keep painting. Bringing his art to others and following his dreams.

He has advice for anyone else who has a dream like his.

“Don’t give up, be inspired by whoever you love, and keep painting and follow your heart. Follow your heart to designs,” he said.

Lara said he wants to make this into more of a career. Possibly selling his artwork on social media.