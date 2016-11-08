Kid to Know campaigns for tax vote

CHAMPAIGN — This Kid to Know is trying to sway voters to punch “yes” because, as a Central High School student, he knows firsthand how much the referendum money is needed.

The band room must accommodate 200+ marching band members every day for practice. It’s so tight, the drum majors have to stand on the railings to be seen.

If the referendum passes, it’s one area which would be renovated. Senior trombone player Adam Manaster wanted to make sure voters knew how bad it is, so he talked to groups to talk up what a “yes” vote would mean.

Adam knows, if the tax question passes, he won’t see the end result, but he says he wanted to try to change things for incoming students so they would have a quality place to practice.