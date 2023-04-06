URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Kickapoo Rail Trail (KRT) spring clean-up in Urbana has been rescheduled once again, and will now be held this weekend.

The Champaign County Forest Preserve District shared on social media that they had to postpone the clean-up event this past Saturday, April 1, due to the high winds in the area. The event was previously rescheduled due to inclement weather from its originally scheduled date in March.

The event is now scheduled to take place Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. – noon.

Officials said most of the trash is off-trail, so prospective volunteers should feel comfortable walking on uneven ground. The annual clean-up of the winter trash along the KRT is open for all ages and skill levels. Equipment will be provided.

All participants can sign in at the northwest corner of the Urbana Walmart parking lot. You can contact Sue Galloway at sgallo@ccfpd.org or 217-586-3360 for more details or by coming out to the event.

The forest preserve district said: “Let’s clean this up before the plants leaf out and the trash is hard to grab!”