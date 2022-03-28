URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Saturday the Champaign County Forrest Preserve District held an event to help clean up the Kickapoo rail trail. Over 40 people showed up to clean up the trash around the trail.

They said it’s important to make sure the trail doesn’t pile up with trash.

The goal is to keep the trails nice for everybody.

Champaign Forrest Preserve District volunteer coordinator Sue Gallo said, “This is a community trail people enjoy it more when they don’t have to see trash. It also helps keep the trash from blowing into other people’s property and getting into the waterways”

Another goal of the clean-up was to help spread the word about the trail to help get grants to keep it nice.