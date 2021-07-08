Kevin Costner & Modern West concert announced at Decatur’s Devon Amphitheater

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has booked a night of live music with Kevin Costner & Modern West.

The group will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4. The show is part of their Tales from Yellowstone 2021.

Decatur park officials say the show is included in their 2021 Decatur season ticket package.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9 on the Devon Amphitheater website.

Ticket pricing is as follows:

Reserved Pit Seating – $79 (+ taxes and fees)

Reserved Seating – $79 (+ taxes and fees)

Handicapped/ADA Seating and ADA Companion Seating- $59 (+ taxes and fees)

General Admission Terrace – $59 (+ taxes and fees)

General Admission Lawn – $39 (+ taxes and fees)

Reserved Parking $5 (+ taxes and fees)

IDPH, CDC and Macon County COVID-19 guidelines may affect show details. If the event is postponed/rescheduled related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date. Refund options may be available.