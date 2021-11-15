Kettle bell ringers needed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Shortages are something we’ve heard about a lot during the pandemic and now one group says it’s seeing a shortage of volunteers this coming holiday season.

The Salvation Army in Champaign County is worried it won’t have enough people to ring bells. By Black Friday, organizers plan to have people at 30 locations. They say right now they only have enough volunteers for half of those spots and they’ve already dropped their goal from last year.

“We’re trying to raise over half a million dollars between now and the end of January so just the kettle portion’s $160,000 and again, we took some measures because of this shortage that we’re having nationwide and we’re aware of that so we dropped our goal by $27,000 dollars,” Randall Summit, Champaign County Salvation Army, said.

The money raised stays in Champaign County and it helps provide meals, shelter, and more for people in need. To volunteer or for more information, check out the link below.

https://www.registertoring.com/