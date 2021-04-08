Ketchup packets in high demand during pandemic, causing shortage

NATIONAL (WCIA) — The pandemic has caused its share of shortages. Here is one you may not have thought of. The one-time use ketchup packets you get at drive-throughs are in short supply across the U.S..

Made in Chicago, they said the reason is restaurants and bars continue to receive more take-out and delivery orders and have given up bottled condiment for indoor dining customers because of the pandemic.

Increased demand has already resulted in a 13 percent hike in ketchup packet prices since 2020.