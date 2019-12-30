Kentucky man arrested for abuse of Illinois minor

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Kentucky man was arrested after officers say he drove to Illinois several times to have sex with a child.

A press release from the Franklin County Sheriff says 21-year-old Jacob Ebersol from Oak Grove, KY traveled to Illinois to have “sexual conduct with a minor child.” They say he eventually transported the minor back to Kentucky, where they were found and returned to the family by Kentucky State Police.

Ebersol is being held in the Todd County Kentucky Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois. He faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and traveling to meet a minor. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kentucky State Police and the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office.