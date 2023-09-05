MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The person suspected of shooting two of his relatives in rural Kenney on Sunday has been found dead, authorities announced.

Deputies from the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media that at 9 p.m. on Monday, someone called to report they found the car driven by Jose De Jesus Gomez Munoz. The car was located near a wind tower just south of the DeWitt/Macon County.

Munoz was wanted in connection to the murder of his father-in-law and the attempted murder of his son. Authorities responding to 635 Kenney Road on Sunday found 78-year-old John Wesley “Wes” Anderson dead and 21-year-old Kigan Antonio Munoz shot multiple times. Kigan is listed in stable condition at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Deputies from both DeWitt and Macon Counties responded to the wind tower and found Munoz’ white Honda Accord there. When they approached the car, the deputies found Munoz in the driver’s seat.

Munoz, they said, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Illinois State Police and Macon County Coroner will be handling the death investigation.