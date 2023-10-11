CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of college bars near the University of Illinois campus received a celebrity visitor on Tuesday for a promotion of her tequila brand.

Kendall Jenner visited KAMS and Joe’s Brewery to promote 818 Tequilla, which is named after her home area code. Both bars hosted Happy Hour events, opening hours earlier than usual at 4 p.m.

Despite limited announcement in advance, photos and videos posted to the bars’ social media channels showed hundreds of people packed inside to greet Jenner. She even got behind the serving stations to pour and serve tequila while taking pictures with staff and customers.

Customers were also given 818 Tequila hats as a giveaway.