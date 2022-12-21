CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Your pets are at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in this winter weather, and we have some tips on how to keep them safe.

Mary Tiefenbrunn, the executive director of the Champaign County Humane Society, says every pet is different, so it is important to know your animal.

She says if you just moved here, or your pet is not a breed that can handle the cold, it can take a while for them to adjust to the cold, let alone the dangerously low temperatures.

Tiefenbrunn says when it is 20 degrees or below, frostbite and hypothermia are possible, but it is still safe to take them on walks or let them play outside.

You will just need to keep an eye on them and check their fur for snowballs.

You can get them a sweater if they have a thinner coat, and snow booties if your dog will tolerate them

“You need to protect them from salt or the accumulation of ice and snow, like wet snow, will get stuck on their paws because their paws are a little warmer than the air and ground temperature so those things can definitely help,” said Tiefenbrunn.

She says limiting the amount of time outside is a good practice but let them out more frequently.

Normal salt for your driveway or sideways can burn their paw, so she recommends buying salt that is safe for pets, so they do not have any discomfort.

Just look on the lable for paw friendly.

Also, do not give them any holiday sweets or bones from chicken, ham, or turkeys.