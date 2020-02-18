Keeping the county informed

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA)– Dewitt County and the City of Clinton are making some changes to the emergency alert system. They have a new provider, and it’s going to keep the community even more informed. They made the change about two months ago.

They had the same one for about ten years. The system is used for to put out notices to the community on things like boil orders or in rare cases gas main leaks. The new system is able to send out nationwide alerts for the community, and that’s something they were not able to do before. The city administrator says they’re not saving a large amount of money, but it will help reduce what the city and county spend on the service.

Farmer City did not make the change. The city says they got their own system ouside the county a few years ago, and it has been working well. It also gives them some autonomy from the county when they need to send out notices to the community.